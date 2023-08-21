Gordon is preparing to welcome back as many as six premiership players for the opening week of Central Highlands Football League finals.
Ethan Crackel, Sam Griffiths, Luke Gunnell, Connor Ascough and Mick Nolan appear certain to return for the Eagles' clash with Hepburn in a qualifying final at Learmonth on Sunday.
Ben Schiltz is the sixth, but is yet to be confirmed after a collarbone injury.
He has missed three games after receiving a knock against Bungaree in round 14.
The inclusions will not stop there for Gordon.
Two of its key recruits this season, Jarryd Graham and Jesse Lampi, will also be back.
Ascough, Crackel, Gunnell, Lampi, Griffiths and Graham all missed just the one game.
Nolan has been troubled by a back issue and has played just once since round 12.
The inclusions will help soften the loss of coach Adam Toohey (shoulder).
With Toohey out, Macauley Griffiths might be relieved of the lion share of ruck duties - a role he has had most of the season - to go forward as a tall marking option, leaving Luke Gunnell to take on Hepburn's Sean Tighe.
It will be a big test for Gunnell, with the veteran back in the side late in the season and having played only one senior game.
Meanwhile, Hepburn does not have new injury concerns, but goes into the finals without club great Andy McKay (leg) and young tall Tom Brown (hand).
Sunday will be the first finals encounter between Gordon and Hepburn since a qualifying final in 2014.
The Eagles won 19.13 (127) to Hepburn 13.6 (84).
Mick Nolan kicked four goals for Gordon, while Adam Toohey and Luke Gunnell were also among the goalkickers. Mark Gunnell was the Eagles' best.
Andy, Mitch and Brad McKay, and Finn Anscombe were in Hepburn's best, while now Gordon premiership player Brendan Sutcliffe booted two goals for the Burras.
