A fire which significantly damaged a house south of Ballan on the weekend was believed to have been started by clothes drying too close to a heater.
Seven CFA brigades from nearby towns were called to the scene on Mount Wallace-Ballark Road about 12.20am on Sunday, August 20 after a man inside the property was woken up by a smoke alarm.
A CFA spokesperson said the fire was declared under control about an hour later.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus to help fight the blaze, while the elderly man was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
The spokesperson said the incident was a timely reminder for residents to not put clothing too close to heaters and to ensure smoke alarms are working properly.
