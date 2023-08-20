The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Clothes too close to heater believed to be cause of Mount Wallace fire

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated August 20 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire which significantly damaged a house south of Ballan on the weekend was believed to have been started by clothes drying too close to a heater.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.