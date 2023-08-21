Bungaree will throw a strengthened midfield at Springbank in a CHFL qualifying final.
Ben Dodd, Lachie Thornton and Tom Wakefield will all be back for the clash at Buninyong on Saturday.
The Demons will need all they can muster in this department, where Springbank has anchored a winning streak of 13 with a wealth of talent.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons had been a "little light on" in the midfield in Saturday's three-point loss to Skipton.
"We knew that'd be the case."
Bungaree captain Andrew Milroy was again in outstanding touch in the midfield and around the ground, but did not have the numbers around him.
Joel Mahar moved onto the ball in the second half, but looks at his most dangerous as a permanent deep forward.
More midfield power will also give Bungaree the option of leaving the dangerous John Butler in attack for longer periods.
"We've tried a few things over the past few weeks, so we have options if needed," Waight said.
Waight is not looking too closely at the Demons' 26-point win over Springbank in round two in preparation for the final.
"They're a different side now and so are we.
"They're the form side of the competition,'' he said
Springbank had a scratchy start to the season and in that game was missing two of its most important players in onballer Brant Haintz and power forward Stephen Staunton, as well Chris Quinlan.
Interestingly, with Dodd, Thornton and Wakefield back, there will only be a few changes in personnel for Bungaree from that match.
The Demons will unfortunately lose Sam Cooper (knee) and already have Liam Fitzpatrick (ankle) sidelined.
Bungaree and Springbank last met in a final in 2015.
The Tigers kicked 12.16 (88) to defeat the Demons 12.11 (83) in a preliminary final.
Springbank players still going around from that day include Justin Simpson, Chris Quinlan, Joel Maher, Matt Lakey and Shannon Donegan.
Jackson Murphy and Alex Browning are also still going around for Bungaree.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
