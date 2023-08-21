Dunnstown and Skipton will be as close to full strength as they have been all season when they meet in the opening week of the Central Highlands Football League finals.
The Towners are confident they will regain Kain Dickson, Mitch Tuddenham and Riley Adams for the elimination final at Waubra on Sunday.
Dickson and Tuddenham each sat out Dunnstown's commanding win over Newlyn.
Adams has missed two weeks. Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said each was feeling good about getting him back.
Anthony Caligiuri is unavailable owing to travel commitments, but is expected to be in line for selection if Dunnstown progresses to a semi-final.
Wilkins said there was a real hunger for success among his players.
He said with no second chances this type of attitude was essential.
Wilkins sees the premiership race being open, with a firm belief a side outside the top four could take it off.
He said it was going to be a matter of taking any luck that went your way and grabbing the opportunities. Skipton has confirmed Jethro Kirby (finger), Josh Peters (unavailable) and Jack McClure (shoulder) will return.
Kirby was a late withdrawal for Saturday's clash with Bungaree.
He has been an important inclusion since returning from a year off the scene after a knee reconstruction - kicking four goals in each of his two appearances as a deep forward.
McClure has missed three games.
Former joint coach and key position player Andrew Pitson is finished for the season owing to a shoulder injury, while star midfielder Sam Willian is considered a 50-50 chance at best after a lengthy break from the game.
Skipton is playing in CHFL finals for the third time, with each campaign being under a different coaching regime.
Greg Middleton led the Emus into their first finals series in 2019 and the partnership of Pitson and Willian led them to an elimination final win last season. This year it is Chris Banwell's turn.
