Newlyn is refusing to rule out a couple of surprise selections for its CHFL elimination finals battle with Carngham-Linton.
Cats coach Marcus Darmody said ruckman Jarrod Fryar (shoulder) and Maddison Rogers (calf) were outside chances to line-up at Dunnstown on Saturday.
"They're slim chances, but they're a chance," he said.
Each had virtually been ruled for the season, but Newlyn is in a position where it has no choice but to roll the dice.
Wes Carter (shoulder), Nick Carter (knee), Tom Carey (back) and Josh Milne (shoulder) are first choice players already done for the year.
Darmody (knee) will definitely return after missing the Cats' big loss to Dunnstown at the weekend and Dan Wehrung is a big chance to get back.
Carngham-Linton has a new injury concern with Marcus Grigsby (ankle) to add to the likes of Jarrod O'Brien (general soreness) and Ted O'Brien (knee) who are also on the sidelines.
They will regain Brad McDonald and captain Wayne Bruty though after each was unavailable.
This is Newlyn's first finals campaign since 2019, when it reached a preliminary final, only to lose to Hepburn.
Darmody, Wehrung and Fryar are among a handful players from that game still in the senior line-up, who also include Liam Gill, Dylan Fishwick and Luke Prendergast.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
