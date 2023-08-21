The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

CHFL 2023 finals injury update: Newlyn open to rolling dice at selection

DB
By David Brehaut
August 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newlyn is refusing to rule out a couple of surprise selections for its CHFL elimination finals battle with Carngham-Linton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.