BFNL 2023: See all 11 (!) Izaac Grant majors | Rd 17 Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round 17 below.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to The Courier throughout the entire season.
Redan 34.14 (218) d Melton South 4.7 (31)
I still feel a little bad about all the media stitch-ups Izaac Grant had to deal with when he kicked 10 goals against Melton South and now he has gone and kicked 11.
Sorry Izaac, there might be a few more coming your way this week.
A quick shout out to Melton South captain Cody Chapman as well, who has tried his heart out all season long and finished the year with his best performance.
Sebastopol 25.25 (175) d Ballarat 3.6 (24)
We're all suckers for a feel-good story and that's exactly what Jacob Wilkinson is for the Burra.
After 10 games in the reserves to start the season, the veteran has recaptured his form and become an important player up forward for Sebastopol, enjoying four goals against Ballarat.
East Point 22.14 (146) d Lake Wendouree 3.5 (23)
If he isn't a Henderson Medallist favourite then Jordan Johnston is at least The Courier's player of the year favourite, even though I'm in charge of that.
Johnston was level with Brett Bewley on 33 votes two weeks ago before votes were hidden for dramatic effect.
The East Point star booted seven goals on the weekend and if you haven't realised already, is likely picking up five player of the year votes.
Darley 10.10 (70) d Melton 7.7 (49)
It was a relatively quiet day up forward for Darley's attack other than a match-winning five-goal haul from Billy Myers.
The star has put a lot of effort into his goal kicking this year and it showed against Melton with some gorgeous set shot conversions.
A special mention to someone in The Courier Footy comments who was in awe that the 'Sovereign Hill Press' was talking about non-Ballarat teams, this highlight reel is for you.
BACCHUS MARSH V SUNBURY
Bacchus Marsh 12.9 (81) d Sunbury 11.13 (79)
Statistics and video to come.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.