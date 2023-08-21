A push to upskill its employees has enabled Beaufort & Skipton Health Service to expand the services it offers to its community, including home care packages for elderly residents to support them to stay at home.
In recent years, almost two thirds of non-clinical staff at the rural health service have completed Certificate III, Certificate IV or associate diploma courses to expand their skills.
Not only have the services and workforce of Beaufort & Skipton Health grown, but it has bucked the trend of rural health operators struggling to attract and retain employees.
It has also led to the service being named Small Employer of the Year at the 2023 Victorian Training Awards, having also been named as a finalist in the Employment Award for Apprenticeship Development.
"It's been a bit of a journey as we embrace the non-clinical side of education and ... we've now got a part-time non-clinical educator who we share with East Grampians Health Service," said Beaufort & Skipton Health chief executive Meryn Pease.
In just one example of how the education pathway has led to improved service, an individual support worker completed an Associate Diploma in Case Management and moved into the home care package case management team.
"That enabled us to expand the number of home care packages we are able to provide in our community," Ms Pease said.
"Her development has meant we can expand our service offering and meet community needs."
Other courses studied include Certificates in Health Service Administration, Certificate III in Leisure and Lifestyle, Certificate III in Commercial Cookery, Certificate III in Individual Support traineeship, Diploma of Community Health Traineeship, Diploma of Nursing (EEN) traineeships and Diploma of Community Services.
In some sectors, traineeships were developed providing paid work combined with study to help retain and attract staff and fill vacancies across the service's two sites.
Ms Pease said graduates of the leisure and lifestyle course helped the health service meet calls from the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety to increase leisure and lifestyle hours for their residents in aged care.
"We've had staff willing to do further education and we want to support our staff to grow. That's part of our culture and the way we work," Ms Pease said.
"We are so proud of our staff who are able to feel supported and work with us to gain qualifications which means they take a step in their career and at the same time enables us to further expand our services."
With two campuses, including a medical practice and allied health services, the health service plays a crucial role in meeting the healthcare needs of about 6000 residents in its local community.
Over the past 12 months, when many rural and regional health services have struggled to get staff, the workforce at Beaufort & Skipton Health has grown 12 per cent, compared to 1 per cent in similar health services across the state.
"These are local local people who we are developing to further advance their careers but doing it within the organisation to stay local."
Beaufort & Skipton Health Service will now represent Victoria at the National Training Awards later this year in Hobart.
