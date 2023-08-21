A quick sale at the top asking price in Ballarat Central was one of 16 properties to sell in the region last week.
The three-bedroom Edwardian house, at 106 Drummond Street South, sold for $770,000. It was listed with a price range of between $700,000 to $770,000.
Records show the vendour bought the property in February 2008 for $207,500 and recently renovated it throughout to include a modern kitchen and ensuite.
Ray White listing agent Tash Guinea said the property had strong interest and, after holding one open inspection, it sold within a week.
The current figure for the number of days on the market in Ballarat Central is 28 days, while the median value is $714,000.
Ms Guinea said the short time on market was due to the property's location and presentation, and giving potential buyers her knowledge and time.
She said from interest and speaking with the vendour, who was downsizing, he was happy to take the good unconditional buyer.
"I am finding you've really got to give a lot of time. It's a big investment for people to make and I find that that's highly important. I was doing a lot of inspections, not just open home, to make sure I could have every buyer through that I could," Ms Guinea said.
The buyer was not from Melbourne but closer to Ballarat, Ms Guinea said, and they will occupy the house.
She said the renovation had been done thoughtfully.
"It had just been done absolutely lovely. They really put a lot of thought into the way they had done it. It's a credit to the owner," Ms Guinea said.
"I believe the new owner will be very, very happy."
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS August 14 to 19:
ALFREDTON: PS Avoca Cr 1059sqm $730,000 PRD Nationwide.
BALLARAT CENTRAL: PS Drummond St South 539sqm $770,000 Ray White Ballarat.
BALLARAT EAST: PS East St North $550,000 Jellis Craig; PS Richards St 338sqm $500,000 Trevor Petrie RE.
BLACK HILL: PS Casey Close 955sqm $690,000 Doepel Lilley & Taylor Ballarat; PS Sim St 989sqm $900,000 Jellis Craig.
BROOMFIELD: PS Creswick-Newstead Rd $775,000 PRD Nationwide.
CANADIAN PS: Ron Ct 111sqm $290,000 PRD Nationwide.
EUREKA: PS Eureka St 265sqm $330,000 Ray White Ballarat.
GOLDEN POINT: PS Barkly St 571sqm $755,000 Jellis Craig.
LAL LAL: PS Ironmine Rd v/land 167580sqm $695,000 PRD Nationwide.
LUCAS: PS O'shannassy Pde $435,000 PRD Nationwide.
MINERS REST: PS Raglan St 1015sqm $510,000 Ray White Ballarat.
MOUNT PLEASANT: PS Morton St 695sqm $450,000 Doepel Lilley & Taylor Ballarat.
SEBASTOPOL: PS Tait St v/land 448sqm $240,000 Jellis Craig.
WENDOUREE: PS Shirley St $485,000 Trevor Petrie RE.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.