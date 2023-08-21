Ballarat's Kathryn Mitchell will compete in the qualification round of the women's javelin at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday night, Australian time.
Mitchell, who has been in sensational form in recent weeks, throwing almost 62m, essentially the same lengths she was throwing when she competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
She is one of three genuine Australian medal chances in the event which also features reigning world championship Kelsey-Lee Barber and young gun Mackenzie Little.
The news wasn't as good for former Ballarat Clarendon College runner Stewart McSweyn who missed a place in the 1500m semi-final after an uncharacteristically slow run on the opening day of competition.
McSweyn's time was 3 minutes 36.01 seconds to finish seventh in his heat, with only the top six progressing through. The Olympic finalist's time was almost five seconds slower than that he set just three weeks ago.
McSweyn does have another event up his sleeve however, with the heats of the 5000m to be held on Thursday night, Australian time.
