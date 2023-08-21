Ballarat's Miranda Griffiths is the Elite Women's state champion in Cyclo-Cross and has come agonisingly close to her first national championship win after a big weekend of competition at Victoria Park.
The Ballarat mother of two was a convincing winner of the state championship event held on Sunday, finishing in a time of 46 minutes 42 seconds, nearly 30 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
The result was a just reward for the Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club member who finished second in Saturday's national championships.
The national title was won by Armidale's Katherine Hosking who won in a time of 53 minutes and 24 seconds with Griffith 30 second behind in second place.
Only seven riders managed to complete seven laps in the around 50 minute event, with Hosking opening up a 10 second gap at the end of the first lap and gradually doing enough to pull away throughout the event.
It was a big weekend of competition with hundreds of competitors from all around the country from juniors through to the elite taking to Victoria Park which had just enough rain on it in the lead-up to create the favoured muddy conditions for riders.
In the men's elite category, Christopher Aitken from the Hunter Mountain bike Association was named national champion, completing nine laps in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 48 seconds. He won by 21 seconds from Nicholas Smith from Southern Highlands.
In the elite men's state title on Sunday, Garry Millburn completed the nine laps in 1 hours 2 minutes and 21 seconds, winning by 30 seconds from Harrison Bebbington from Smith's Gully Mountain Bike Club.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.