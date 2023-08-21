UPDATE 3.30pm:
Wendouree Parade has reopened after a 10.38am head-on collision between a Toyota Hatch and a Holden sedan.
Ambulance Victoria said a woman believed to be in her 40s was transported to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition with an upper body injury.
Another woman in her 70s was taken to St John of God hospital - along with a man believed to be in his 80s.
Paramedics said both were in stable conditions with suspected upper body injuries.
EARLIER:
Wendouree Parade has been blocked - and three people hospitalised - after a two-car head-on crash, between St Patricks Point and Loreto College.
The incident was first reported at 10.38am on Monday.
Ambulance Victoria said two people were taken to St John of God hospital while a third had gone to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base).
An olive-coloured Toyota hybrid hatch collided with a silver older-model Holden sedan in windy and bitterly cold conditions close to Lake Wendouree.
The female driver of the Holden was seen walking out of the vehicle, visibly shaken - while an elderly couple were in the Toyota. The male driver was assessed by paramedics while still in the car.
Firefighters from station 67 (Ballarat City FRV) helped to clear up a fuel spill and removed debris including broken bumper bars, panels and headlights.
Two ambulances attended, including a MICA vehicle.
Two police vehicles also turned up including a Highway Patrol car.
Police said the exact cause of the crash was yet to be determined but there were no skidmarks at the scene.
The speed limit in the area is 50kmh and both lanes have been blocked.
Anyone with information or footage from the accident should call Ballarat Highway Patrol police.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
