Upcoming turf works for Alfredton Oval will help to enhance new facilities at one of the region's busiest sporting facilities.
City of Ballarat has opened tenders for the ground refresh on the number one oval for spring as part of the city's annual surface renewal works for what it "long-term maintenance of its first-class sporting facilities".
This comes at the same time the City is also opening tenders for re-surfacing at Prince of Wales hockey pitch, Ballarat's premier competition venue for the sport.
Alfredton Oval is home to Ballarat Swans and Lightning football-netball, Ballarat-Redan Cricket Club and Ballarat Memorial Sports bowls.
The re-surfacing, while set to interrupt the start to cricket season, comes one year after the opening of a new shared pavilion for tenants catering to the city's booming west.
Tender documents show the Alfredton resurfacing, pencilled in for a September 11 start, should be playable and handed back to the clubs by New Year with "time relying on the re-establishment of warm season grass".
Alfredton Oval is the marquee turf pitch for Ballarat-Redan and the proposed handover coincides with Ballarat Cricket Association's mid-season break.
Works for the hockey pitch upgrades at Prince of Wales Park are scheduled to start in mid-to-late October.
The sub-base surface requires smoothing, which must be made before a new sand-dressed synthetic surface is installed. A renewed crushed rock base will be asphalted and resurfaced using the existing shock pad but with a new synthetic grass.
