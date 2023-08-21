The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Alfredton Oval, Ballarat hockey field set for re-surface works

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upcoming turf works for Alfredton Oval will help to enhance new facilities at one of the region's busiest sporting facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.