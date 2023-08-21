The Courier
Court

Robert Sidebottom fined after drink-driving with no licence

Updated August 21 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 12:10pm
An unlicensed drink-driver on Geelong-Ballan Road has been fined $800 and will not be permitted to hold any driving permits for six months.

