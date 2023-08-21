An unlicensed drink-driver on Geelong-Ballan Road has been fined $800 and will not be permitted to hold any driving permits for six months.
Robert Leslie Sidebottom told Ballan police, "the other worker wasn't feeling well" when asked why he was behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of 0.051 per cent.
Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court was told he was intercepted at 3.58pm on March 2, 2023.
Magistrate Hugh Radford heard that his white Colorado Holden ute was impounded - and a check of his licence revealed it had been cancelled at Seymour Magistrates Court on March 28, 2019 - and had since lapsed.
