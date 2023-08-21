Skye Robson's parents may never be able to hear their daughter's voice again.
Eleven years ago Skye was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome, a form of childhood dementia.
In the early years this delayed her development, but now Skye's dad Mark Robson said she has continued to lose functions over the past year and has lost her speech.
"She's very much in that stage of regression," he said.
"But she's happy and she's got great people around."
Four years ago Skye's carers Teghan Henderson and Bree Pellow started the Steps for Skye fundraiser.
Each August Skye's family, carers and community members challenge themselves to walk 15,000 steps a day and raise money to fund research into the disease.
Mr Robson said the disease is rare and there are about 100 sufferers in Australia.
Despite everyone facing harder economic challenges this year Mr Robson said he was thankful for the support again.
"I'm an economics teacher, so I get it, when people's wages aren't growing as fast as inflation, they feel a pinch of it," he said.
"But we've had an amazing amount of support ... we always promised her the best quality of life we can give her while she's with us."
Over the last four years the event has raised more than $80,000.
Mr Robson said they are hoping to each $100,000 and so far in 2023 have raised almost $13,000.
As the St Patrick's College head of senior school he said there had been an "amazing amount of support" from the staff, students and the broader school community
"They've been absolutely incredible."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
