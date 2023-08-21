The Courier's leading football and netball coverage to continue into finals

Dear readers,
BFNL and CHFL/CHNL finals series are upon us, and The Courier will continue to bring you leading coverage of the latest news, match insights and live streams.
In addition to covering weekly matches, The Courier will also bring you coverage of the major events such grand final days and the junior and senior best and fairest presentations. This will include live streams and live blogs.
Each week of the finals series, The Courier, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, will live stream two matches of the Central Highlands Football League seniors, capped off with full coverage of the 2023 Grand Final day at Mars Stadium, on Saturday September 18.
We will also bring you the latest statistics and videos from the Ballarat Football Netball League each week of the finals and cover the 2023 Grand Final from Mars Stadium on Saturday, September 23.
The Courier's finals coverage begins on Tuesday, August 22, for the CHNL junior best and fairest and BFLW best and fairest presentation nights, followed by the CHFL junior medal count on Wednesday, August 23.
