When your principal, assistant principal and business manager all turn up to school dressed as the Three Little Pigs you know it must be Book Week.
The three little pigs were among hundreds of colourful characters at Miners Rest Primary School as the school celebrated its annual Book Week costume parade.
Children and all staff came as their favourite literary characters with much of the wider school community joining in to watch the parade.
"There were a lot of Harry Potters, a lot of Dr Seuss characters ... a lot of fairytale characters and some from nursery rhymes," said principal Kylie Nissen.
The dress-ups and fun carried back into the classroom after the parade, with Book Week activities woven into learning and activities.
There's a serious side to the dress-ups and the fun of the Children's Book Council of Australia's annual Book Week celebrations with a renewed focus on literacy, reading and a love of books.
"Reading is a major focus of our school, as it is every school. We have a volunteer grandparent in our library most days, so our library really showcases literature for our children. And we are dedicated and passionate about filling our classroom with quality literature. Every class has a library and everyone has a voice and choice in the collection for the classroom," Ms Nissen said.
She said the parade was also a way to help rebuild community engagement and for children to see the "buy in" and partnership between school and families, not just the students.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We focus on ensuring we have at least two events every term for the community to be engaged ... now we are all back on site and don't have the (COVID) restrictions we had."
Ms Nissen said most children were now back on track following the disruptions of remote learning during COVID.
"The majority are but others have needed some support around them which we have been able to provide, but in terms of that social and emotional connection our kids have been quite resilient."
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.