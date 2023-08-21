One of the Ballarat region's most intriguing houses, built by Kryal Castle's founders, is listed for sale.
The four-bedroom house next to Mount Warrenheip's medieval castle features a 360-degree mezzanine, parquetry floors and exposed trusses from St Patrick's school hall.
There are plenty of "castle like" features in the interiors with its soaring domed ceiling, dining hall that could house a large regal gathering and full suits of armor lining the living area.
Keith and Joyce Ryall designed and built the home about 10 years after they built Kryal Castle, which was built in 1972. Mr Ryall died in 2015 and Mrs Ryall sold the property for $900,000 in 2017.
The current owners have lived at 119 Forbes Road, Leigh Creek, for almost six years. They are selling the property without advertising the price.
The property has been on the market since May 8.
According to records, the property was listed for sale in February 2016 where it remained for 458 days without a sale. It was then listed again in August 2017 before it was sold to the current owners after 66 days on the market.
The agent describes the property as a "unique dwelling with 'out of this world' views" and "intriguing home". It could offer a retreat, restaurant, B&B or farm with 14.6 hectares of quality soil.
It has views of Ballarat, Lake Wendouree and the Grampians.
Along with exposed trusses, the large living area has a central chandelier and a broad solid timber banister.
It has two bathrooms, galley style kitchen, breakfast room, an 11-metre indoor pool with entertaining area and large sheds.
The listing agent, of Century 21 Caroline Springs, was unavailable for comment on Monday.
