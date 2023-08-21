The Courier
Ballarat first aid hero Brad Jew honoured with St John award

By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 4:30am
Quick thinking from a good samaritan has helped save the life of a Cardigan Village man suffering from a cardiac arrest.

