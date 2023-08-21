Ballarat police have released a photo of a teenager who went missing earlier this week.
Caleb, who is 14 years-old was last seen at a home on Raglan Street, Miners Rest around 8pm on Sunday, August 20.
He is described as Caucasian with a thin build, short brown hair and is about 167 centimetres tall.
Police said Caleb was last seen wearing long dark-blue flannelette pyjamas with stars on them and was not wearing shoes.
His family and police are concerned for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information Caleb's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police station on (03) 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
