The school-run has turned into a run-in with the law for more than a dozen drivers across Ballarat and Moorabool.
In one case during Monday morning's Operation Vultus police said a woman was pulled over for illegally using her mobile phone in Grant Street, Bacchus Marsh and later tested positive to the drug ice.
In Ballarat, police issued seven speeding tickets within the space of two hours - all at 10 to 25 kmh over the 40kmh school zone limit.
Ballarat officers also impounded the car of a driver with a suspended licence.
And a 'canary' defect notice was issued to a student driving themselves to school at Bacchus Marsh Grammar.
Moorabool Highway Patrol officers issued six tickets in 90 minutes on Monday morning.
They also found a car with an unrestrained small primary school child, while another was pulled over for a seatbelt offence.
Sergeant Craig Kelso said it was vital to drive at 40kmh around schools and kinders during pick up and drop off times.
"There really is no excuse for speeding in a school zone," he said.
"A lot of time the offenders in school zones are parents themselves - and they might be running late.
"It pays to plan ahead and maybe find a safe place nearby to drop your child off.
"It doesn't always have to be right outside the front of the school gate."
Sergeant Kelso said he feared there was a generation of young children who did not always know or follow the rules for crossing roads.
"The fact we detected seven people in two hours in Ballarat is disturbing because it means people are still speeding through school zones and putting kids at risk," he said.
"It's even worse when you compound that with the effect of drugs and using mobiles - or having unrestrained kids in cars.
"Drivers are not just responsible for themselves, but also the occupants."
Operation Vultus will continue on random school days, targeting speed zone offences.
Mid-range speeding offences also continue to be an issue across the greater Ballarat region.
Thursday's latest Operation West Connect saw Ballarat and Moorabool Highway Patrol officers pull over six drivers for exceeding the speed limit by 10 to 25kmh.
That was in the space of 24 hours.
Two drivers were caught unlicensed, while three cars were unregistered.
One person was detected not wearing a seatbelt - and one driver for illegally using a mobile phone.
Police said another vehicle failed to stop.
"As we get closer to Christmas, just be prepared for police to be in the places you least expect," Sergeant Kelso said.
"The road toll is out of control at the moment - and we'd all rather be spending Christmas with our loved ones."
The number of lives lost on Victorian roads has now risen to 186, which is 35 more than at the same time, last year.
Operation West Connect is a joint blitz with every available Highway Patrol Officer on duty between Geelong, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Bendigo, Horsham and the state border.
Another blitz - Operation Talladega - gets going later this week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.