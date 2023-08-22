From Disney movie characters to modern kids' books, Ballarat pupils have kicked off Book Week for 2023 dressed as all kinds of characters.
The Courier is running an online photo gallery where parents can share their kids' photos.
Photos will also be published in print.
This Facebook group is a great source of cheap, pre-loved costumes. You'll find everything from Disney characters to DIY costumes from last year.
Many of these have costume racks with cheap options, or trawl the clothes racks for small adult-sized clothes that can be repurposed for kids' costumes.
Ballarat chain stores
Stores like Big W, Spotlight, Target, Kmart will have ready-made options for people who want something quick and easy.
Ideas
Facebook groups like Big W Mums Australia and Kmart Mums Australia are great sources of inspiration. Or, check out @bookweekcostumes on Instagram.
