The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Ballarat Book Week 2023: All the photos

Updated August 22 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From Disney movie characters to modern kids' books, Ballarat pupils have kicked off Book Week for 2023 dressed as all kinds of characters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.