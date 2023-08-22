The first best and fairest events for the Ballarat and Central Highlands football and netball leagues kick off tonight and The Courier is your place to go to follow all of the action.
From 6pm, in partnership with Redwood Entertainment, The Courier is live streaming the Central Highlands Netball League junior presentation night and will bring you a live blog of the proceedings.
Tonight's stream will only be available to subscribers at thecourier.com.au.
Once subscribed, you'll have full digital to our news and sport offerings where you can follow the BFNL and CHFL / CHNL through the 2023 finals series.
The Courier is also bringing you all the action from the BFLW best and fairest at the Ballarat Leagues Club.
We'll have a live blog and plenty of photos from the night to showcase the best in women's football in Ballarat.
Be sure to return to thecourier.com.au tonight to follow all of the action and tomorrow night for coverage of the 2020 CHFL junior best and fairest night.
