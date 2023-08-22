The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Hard-working captain joins '200 Club' | Rd 17 Stars of the Week

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:59pm, first published August 22 2023 - 11:00am
Only two Ballarat Football Netball League players exceeded 200 ranking points in round 17 as a Redan star led the way with 213 ranking points.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

