BFNL 2023: Hard-working captain joins '200 Club' | Rd 17

Only two Ballarat Football Netball League players exceeded 200 ranking points in round 17 as a Redan star led the way with 213 ranking points.
Izaac Grant's 11-goal haul came from 25 disposals and 12 marks as he enjoyed his second 200-plus performance of the season.
He also tallied 237 ranking points against Melton South in round 11 with a 10-goal outing.
Grant was one of two players in Saturday's City Oval clash to exceed 200 ranking points as Melton South captain Cody Chapman become the first Panther to join the club.
Chapman, who has been a shining light in a frustrating season at Melton South, had a season-high 38 touches and 13 clearances en route to 203 ranking points.
It was the winless Panthers' final game of the season with Chapman finally earning some much-deserved recognition for the year he has put together.
His Melton South teammate Broden Collins finished 25 hit-outs shy of round-leader Ben Archard, who finished with 78 hit-outs against Darley.
Archard tallied 149 ranking points, while Collins led all rucks with 165 ranking points.
