The Courier
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Red Door Pizza owner Katrine Taylor to finish end of August

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This was not part of the plans amid a re-brand and restaurant expansion, but Katrine Taylor is stepping away from the wood-fire ovens in Buninyong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.