This was not part of the plans amid a re-brand and restaurant expansion, but Katrine Taylor is stepping away from the wood-fire ovens in Buninyong.
But she is leaving a vital ingredient behind.
The Red Door Pizza owner said a Buninyong buyer, passionate about the town and with hospitality experience, would carry on the recipes driving an appetite across the region.
Ms Taylor, who also owns cafe Maggie & Kate a couple of doors along in Warrenheip Street, said the experience of running two businesses had been a whirlwind. This comes after a restaurant re-fresh and re-opening by Autumn 2023.
Ms Taylor said it was time to move on and rebalance.
"I really just need to have some more family time. I enjoy doing both, but it got a bit much," Ms Taylor said. "The new owner will keep the branding, carry on the recipes and has lots of ideas for the future which I think are really good for the business.
"My goal to sell it was hopefully to find someone who loves it as much as we do and we've found that."
Red Door Pizza has long been a fixture in Buninyong, moving into its central space almost a decade ago from further along Warrenheip Street on the outskirts of Mount Helen.
Ms Taylor has been the owner for almost three years.
Flood damage in 2022 storms forced the pizza shop to upgrade its under-cover dining space at the back of the restaurant.
Ms Taylor was able to successfully double the restaurant capacity one year on from pandemic restrictions to cater to a growing appetite for live music and private functions.
At the time, she told The Courier this allowed for what her team had always wanted to do: "more live music, more people in seats and more chance for people to meet with each other, making the most of the space".
This has proven a popular mix, not just for Buninyong residents, but in luring people from Ballarat for a dining night out.
Ms Taylor said she had enjoyed promoting producers from the region, including breweries and wineries.
She will continue to operate Maggie & Kate for breakfast, coffees and lunch and was excited to still "be in the neighbourhood" helping the town to flourish.
