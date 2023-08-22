A man and woman have been hospitalised and two toddlers assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash in Smythes Creek.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Kennedys Road and the Glenelg Highway about 8.30pm on Monday.
No one was trapped but emergency personnel said one car may have failed to give way.
Ambulance Victoria said a man in his 20s suffered upper body injuries and was sent to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Firefighters at the scene said he was complaining of chest soreness.
Paramedics said a woman in her 20s was also taken to Grampians Health in a stable condition - with minor injuries.
The two toddlers did not require emergency treatment.
The CFA said two crews from Haddon turned up to help clear debris and the incident was declared under control within 10 minutes.
A truck from Lucas (FRV station 68) also attended.
Ballarat FRV Commander Adam Young said he wanted to remind the public to slow to 40kmh around accident scenes.
"We struggle with that constantly," he said.
"Slow right down if you see red and blue flashing lights - and if it's early in the piece and emergency services are not there yet, you still need to slow down.
"Also, if you see an accident on the roads, try and avoid the area and let emergency workers do their thing.
"We see so many accidents involving secondary passers by."
This is not the first accident of its kind on Kennedys Road or this stretch of the Glenelg Highway
According to the traffic Accident Commission, the Glenelg Highway at Smythes Creek, Haddon and Nintingbool has been the scene of three fatal accidents since 2010.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.