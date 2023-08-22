The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Two injured in Smythes Creek

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 22 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man and woman have been hospitalised and two toddlers assessed by paramedics after a two-car crash in Smythes Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.