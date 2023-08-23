Could a three-point loss to Redan in round four be the difference between a first-year coach winning and losing BFNL coach of the year?
After an 0-6 start to the season, Bacchus Marsh now holds a 5-10 win-loss record with one game left to play.
Jason Williams' side has flipped the script in the second half of the season with an above 50 per cent record in its last nine games (5-4).
One of those losses is a narrow 12-point defeat to second-placed Darley before the Cobras went on their recent three-game winning streak.
A shock two-point win against Sunbury in round 17 sent a message, but a win against the lowly Lake Wendouree also showed the Cobras' rapid progress.
Williams' side took down the Lakers by 92 points at Maddingley Park, an astonishing 82-point increase on their 10-point triumph earlier in the season.
The first-year coach said this season had been an "amazing journey".
"Our players go into games now thinking we can win which is a big mindset change from earlier on," Williams said.
After conceding an average of 100 points per game through the first seven rounds, Bacchus Marsh has improved its defence immensely.
The Cobras have allowed just 64 points per game in their last eight match-ups, with Melton's 93-point total the most conceded in the second half of the season.
"I've said to the boys that I haven't had enough time to make them better footballers, all that I've done is create an environment for them to believe they can be better," Williams said.
"They've taken ownership of their careers and made themselves better.
"The longer those boys spend in that environment, the better they become."
Williams has almost had to coach two separate teams with Talent League products coming in and out of the side due to availability.
"We've got so many talented young kids, we often have seven-plus changes when they come back," Williams said.
"It has been an interesting experience for me having to create a gameplan that everyone can play but also remains really effective."
It will be interesting to see how the race for 2023 coach of the year unfolds.
Brendan McCartney's Roosters have taken their game to another level this season, but that was predicted by many, while Dan Jordan's Devils continue to pose a threat.
The Cobras finish their season against ninth-placed Ballarat as Jason Williams' side looks to end the year on a four-game winning streak.
The winning side from Saturday's clash will finish the season in eighth place on the ladder.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
