The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Jason Williams' work at Bacchus Marsh deserves recognition

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bacchus Marsh coach Jason Williams. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Bacchus Marsh coach Jason Williams. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Could a three-point loss to Redan in round four be the difference between a first-year coach winning and losing BFNL coach of the year?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.