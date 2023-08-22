A Clunes property designed by a renowned colonial architect Leonard Terry has hit the market after an extensive renovation.
And the current owners are hoping their work on bringing back the home to its full glory will pay off.
The current owners bought the 3539 square metre property in April 2021 for $720,000 and completed the renovation before listing it on the market in March for $1.49 million to $1.59 million.
Listing agent Angela Flowers, of Belle Property Daylesford, said the asking price had almost doubled what the current owners paid for it due to the renovation works completed by them.
She said the owners ran a business restoring period homes ready for the next chapter.
The Vicarage's makeover, which took three years from 2021 to 2023, highlights the house's historical significance but comes with a level of luxury for modern day living.
"They have done lots of work to the property. The restoration works they've done will let it stand for another 100 years," Ms Flowers said.
"This one they weren't expecting to sell but they've made the difficult decision to put it on the market. It's very special to them."
The property is currently operating as short-term accommodation with the owners living there part-time and Ms Flowers said it was an iconic estate in Clunes.
"It's on quite a substantial part of land, it's quite iconic in the street," Ms Flowers said.
The brick house, built in 1862, has bluestone foundations and a fully restored slate roof. Original features include wide verandas, a grand arched entrance with stained-glass door and windows, and six fireplaces.
The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The two front rooms have large bay windows, while most rooms have French doors opening to landscaped outside areas, verandah or courtyard.
There is a a grand vintage chandelier, exposed copper fittings and fixtures, and antique Indian doors.
Ms Flowers said her favourite part of the house was the kitchen, which has European appliances, two sets of French doors and a vintage shop counter from Daylesford.
"I always say the kitchen is the heart of a home and it's just a great, light, bright space. It has doors that open out to the alcove, out to the backyard, out to the outdoor table," she said.
Beyond the house stands a magnificent 160-year-old elm tree which provides a crowning canopy of shade in the summer months. There are intimate and generous entertaining areas, vegetable gardens and orchard.
The property sits on two titles, has two road frontages (front and rear) and has driveway access from a lane on the side.
Ms Flowers said there had been interest from potential buyers since the property was listed in March.
"It is quite a niche market for a property of this calibre but we've had some really great interest in it," she said.
"I think it's a really beautiful iconic home in town and it's lovely to see the work that they've done to preserve it."
The Vicarage is located at 42 Service Road, Clunes. Another historic property nearby, at 31 Service Road, was listed for sale two weeks ago for $1.9 million.
