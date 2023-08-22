A star duo of the Ballarat Football Netball League have been invited to test at the AFL State Draft Combine in October.
North Ballarat's Josh Chatfield (Footscray) and Ballarat's Bailey Van De Heuvel are two of the 55 players invited to Victoria's state combine.
Chatfield has averaged 11 disposals and five marks per game at Footscray, with back-to-back break-out performances against Gold Coast (four goals) and Geelong (three goals) earlier in the season.
He has lined up in three senior BFNL games this year after earning a VFL deal over the off-season.
Bailey Van De Heuvel played the opening two games of the season for Ballarat before becoming a mainstay in Geelong's VFL side.
The key defender has appeared in Geelong's best players five times across his 17 games.
The mature-age duo will participate at the combine alongside East Point junior Lachlan Charleson, who booted eight goals for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels against Bendigo on Sunday.
IN OTHER SPORT NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.