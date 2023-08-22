A 20-year-old Ballarat man has pleaded guilty after a series of car-break ins and thefts earlier in 2023.
Tyson Briggs, 20, pleaded guilty to a number of charges for multiple incidents at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 22.
Briggs had broken into a series of cars, taking items from inside the vehicles. Brigs had been repeatedly taken into custody and bailed on and continued to break into cars.
On January 9, about 2.50am at a Mount Pleasant residence, Briggs, along with a group of five other people stole a car from the front of the house.
The resident was inside the house at the time, who claimed he was threatened with a black hand gun to hand over the car keys which he threw out his laundry window.
Briggs had bolt cutters with him at the time, which had been stolen from a neighbouring car.
Forensic evidence showed Briggs was in the car which was abandoned at the end of the Mount Pleasant house driveway.
There was also CCTV footage of the incident.
When in custody, Briggs claimed the resident was a "paedophile" who "didn't deserve" a car.
On January 23, when police attended a residence in Redan on another matter, they found Briggs had been using stolen plates, and also found a black bag and plastic tub full of power tools.
Also in January, a car was stolen from Sebastopol after Briggs confronted an associate over debt. The car was found in Delacombe with graffiti on it, including "cop hunter" on January 17.
He was also caught on CCTV footage in Miners Rest on January 23, trying to open car doors, where he stole a set of car keys.
Briggs was bailed from Ballarat Magistrates Court on January 23.
On February 12, a red Alfa Romeo, stolen from a Redan address the day before, was found on Lonsdale Street, having collided with a parked car.
Thousands of dollars worth of damage were done to both cars.
Witnesses saw a man in shorts with a 'long mullet' fleeing the scene.
Power tools, garage remotes, watches and trade bags were found in the Alfa Romeo.
On February 19, police found a blue Ford Falcon which had been stolen at Briggs' mothers house where Briggs was staying in a backyard bungalow.
In the car, keys and garage remotes were found, along with four bank cards, a firearms licence and drivers licences which did not belong to Briggs.
During a police interview, Briggs denied the car was stolen and denied knowledge of the stolen items.
It was during this arrest that Briggs spent five days in custody.
There were a further two incidents in April, including a group of people on April 8, at a Wendouree residence where Briggs and a group of three men and one woman banged on the door and claimed to be police.
They ripped off the door camera.
The house had a woman and her children inside, who hid in a bedroom and called police.
Briggs was arrested on April 8 where he argued with police and then attempted to resist arrest before being overpowered.
Briggs has also been found will controlled weapons on two occasions, one being a knife because he "liked it".
The court heard Briggs had often been under the influence of methamphetamine during his offending.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said she noted he was now doing well under youth justice supervision but Briggs had a long period of "very serious offending".
She said youth justice was "pivotal" for Briggs to keep on track.
In an effort to see Briggs' continue to with youth justice, Magistrate Torres will sentence the 20-year-old on November 27.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
