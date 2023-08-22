New mum Joanna Wilson quickly realised how much easier life would be if she had her drivers' licence. Only, she needed someone reliable and willing to teach her.
Joanna, who earned her P-plates in November, said The Ballarat Foundation-led L2P program had helped her in more ways than she had first realised.
"After I had my son I had to get my licence," Joanna said. "My Cafs worker [at the time] got me in touch with L2P and got me involved...My mentor Andy would understand things. We would organise lessons around my son, and I was studying at the time. We worked it out around that and went for a drive about once a week."
Joanna was 19 years old when she started the program. She is one of 78 young people in Ballarat who earned their drivers' licence with the program's support in 2022.
The Ballarat Foundation has more than 110 active learner drivers with almost 100 more on a waiting list for the L2P program.
Volunteer mentors work with disadvantaged young people aged 16 to 21 who do not have access to a vehicle or suitable driver to teach them. When young people have a licence, the foundation has found this improves independence and could increase job opportunities.
Cars are secured for the program through community funding and grants, including from The Courier charity fund.
The Ballarat Foundation's annual gala event Dancing With Our Stars on July 15 has also helped to boost the program after raising more than $185,800 for the foundation's programs.
A new partnership between Cafs and The Ballarat Foundation aims to help more young people access to develop the driving skills and confidence they need to earn their drivers' licence. The partnership will particularly help Cafs clients, like Joanna.
It represents the chance for participants to develop valuable life skills, build confidence and sets our young people on a path to independent living.- Wendy Sturgess, Cafs
"I was bad with anxiety but they are so easy going," Joanna said. "They make it comfortable for you. We met at a cafe and my Cafs worker was there as well.
"The L2P [coordinator] comes with the mentor to make sure you actually click with your mentor - I was really lucky I got along well with my mentor from the start. He was calm and made me feel okay if I missed something by saying ' we'll get that next time'."
Driving with her son is a different challenge, but Joanna said it was good to be able to get places on time without having to rely on others.
Cafs chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said this was an important program for Cafs to partner.
"Learning to drive is something that many people in our community would consider a rite of passage and may take for granted," Ms Sturgess said. "Access to a reliable vehicle, a regular mentor or even the means to cover the costs of fuel, insurance and driving lessons can be out of reach for many families.
"The L2P program is more than just learning to drive a motor vehicle. It represents the chance for participants to develop valuable life skills, build confidence and sets our young people on a path to independent living."
Learner drivers in Victoria must log 120 hours' driving experience before sitting their driver's licence test.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the program or becoming a mentor driver can email info@ballaratfoundation.org.au.
