Redan's Charlotte Linssen wins BFLW vote count by three votes

By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 22 2023 - 10:07pm, first published 10:00pm
SENIORS

Redan's Charlotte Linssen was a three-vote winner in the BFLW Senior vote count. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Six best on ground performances in the final seven games of the season, including a three vote game in the final round, has seen Redan's Charlotte Linssen crowned as the BFLW's player of the year.

