Six best on ground performances in the final seven games of the season, including a three vote game in the final round, has seen Redan's Charlotte Linssen crowned as the BFLW's player of the year.
Linssen polled 31 votes across the 16 rounds of the season to win by three votes from Darley's young gun Lilli Condon and Lake Wendouree's Jaye Dalgleish.
The trio were the dominant players in the count, with Condon and Dalgleish's 28 votes, 16 ahead of any other player in the competition.
RELIVE OUR LIVE BLOG OF THE BFLW BEST ANS FAIREST HERE
The trio, along with Darley's Madison Lister made all the early running sitting together at the top of the leaderboard after six rounds.
Condon and Dalgleish made their move mid-season to open up a four vote lead after nine rounds, but Linssen stormed home late, picking up the final three votes of the night after the Lions big win over East Point in the final round.
Linssen's win continues her outstanding run of form, having been named the AFL Victoria Best on Ground in last year's grand final, which saw Redan beat Darley by 32 points.
However, Linssen and her team will need to hit back hard in the finals after Darley turned the tables in a big way in the qualifying final at the weekend winning 14.13 (97) to 3.1 (19).
Linssen was not part of that team at the weekend, with that match dominated by Condon in a best-on-ground display and her teammates Crystal Layton and Tamara Henry.
In somewhat of a surprise, Darley's Kim Bessell, who this season became the first women to kick 100 goals in a Ballarat Football Netball League Women's football season polled just nine votes as Condon and Lister dominated the count.
In the under 19s, three votes in the second last round to talented all-round sportswoman Sara Kennedy was enough to see her take the top prize on 14 votes.
The under-16s was a one-way street with North Ballarat's Milly Shortal dominating from the start, eventually winning the count by nine votes, while the under-14s prize was won by Anika Tran of Bacchus Marsh by five votes.
BFLW TOP 10
Charlotte Linssen (Redan) 31 votes
Lilli Condon (Darley) 28
Jaye Dalgleish (Lake Wendouree) 28
Madison Lister (Darley) 12
Katelene Cook (Lake Wendouree) 12
Rebecca Fisher (East Point) 10
Jenna Burke (Redan) 9
Brianna Murphy (East Point) 9
Kim Bessell (Darley) 9
Mikayla Myer (Redan) 8
Some sportspeople have a knack of being talented at a lot of different things, Sara Kennedy is very much one of those people.
Kennedy, who plays in the under-19s for the Ballarat Swans, won a thrilling best-and-fairest count on Tuesday night, holding on by just two votes from Bacchus Marsh pair Tansy Seymour and Tahni Turner with her Swans teammate Maddy Seebeck one of three players three votes back.
Kennedy did not hit the lead until the second last round of the season, thanks to a three-vote performance against North Ballarat.
But she would have had plenty of nerves with her not playing in the final round and her team soundly beaten.
Somewhat remarkably neither Seymour or Turner managed to poll a vote in the final two rounds of the season. Turner missed the final round, but Seymour, the Cobras captain, did kick two goals in the victory over Lake Wendouree, but was not named in the best players that day.
In a tight count, only five votes separated the top 10 players on the night.
In a remarkable performance, Kennedy also polled 18 votes in the under-16s best and fairest count, finishing fourth.
For Kennedy, it continues a meteoric rise in sport in the Ballarat region, She is probably best known a a talented cricketer, having been a member of the Victorian Country Under-19 Cricket squad when she was just 14.
The Ballarat Clarendon College student now has another string to her bow and she will face a big decision in years to come as to whether to stay in cricket or follow a football career.
But right now her focus is purely on seeing the Ballarat Swans win the under-19s grand final. Last weekend she was named in the best players for the Swans in their thrilling, if a little inaccurate, eight-point win over Redan in the qualifying final, winning 2.10 (22) to 2.2 (14).
The Swans will be hoping to get on target this weekend in the second-semi final against North Ballarat, knowing that a grand final berth awaits the winner.
BFLW Under-19 Top 10
Sara Kannedy (Ballarat Swans) 14
Tansy Seymour (Bacchus Marsh) 12
Tahni Turner (Bacchus Marsh) 12
Maddy Seebeck (Ballarat Swans) 11
Claire Mahony (Lake Wendouree) 11
Lucy Eales (Storm) 11
Sarah Hanmer (Lake Wendouree) 10
Elise Cook (Bacchus Marsh) 9
Indi Stanley (Bacchus Marsh) 9
Lillie Barendsen (Ballarat Swans) 9
OTHER NEWS
North Ballarat's Milly Shortal has produced a near perfect season in being crowned winner of the under-16 BFLW best and fairest award.
Shortal polled an incredibly 33 votes over the 16 rounds of the competition to win easily by nine votes in the only lop-sided count of the night.
She won the count from Bacchus Marsh pair of Ruby Thomas on 24 votes with Emma Thomas third on 20 votes.
Shortal led the count from start to finish, picking up 13 votes in the first six rounds. From that point on she extended her lead almost in every round, picking up two votes in the final round victory over Storm to win well.
The youngster's team will have plenty of work to do over the coming weeks however, needing to defeat Storm in the first semi-final on Sunday after losing to Bacchus Marsh by 62 points in last weekend's qualifying final.
Under-16 Top 5
Milly Shortal (North Ballarat) 33
Ruby Thomas (Bacchus Marsh) 24
Emma Thomas (Bacchus Marsh) 20
Sara Kennedy (Ballarat Swans) 18
Keisha Darroch (East Point) 16
Bacchus Marsh's Anika Tran was a convincing winner of the under-14 BFLW best and fairest which was presented on Tuesday night.
Tran polled 27 votes in what proved to be a high-scoring vote count. She won by five votes from Storm's Ivy Roberts with Redan's Tessa Wilson a further three votes back.
Tran had an unassailable lead going into the final round in what proved to be a disappointing outing for her side against Darley.
At the weekend, Bacchus Marsh went down to Storm, ending their season in the elimination final.
Tran, along with Darley's Evie Johnson were the early pacesetters of the count with the pair on top of the leaderboard after six rounds. Tran slowly pulled away with eight votes between rounds 10 and 14 being enough to secure her a strong victory.
Under-14 top 6
Anika Tran (Bacchus Marsh) 27
Ivy Roberts (Storm) 22
Tessa Wilson (Redan) 19
Sarah Burton (Storm) 19
Evie Johnson (Darley) 18
Charli Parsons-Jones (Darley) 18
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.