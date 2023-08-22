Barbara Muller is proof it's never too late to follow your dreams.
At 50 she has just been named Vocational Student of the Year in the 2023 Victorian Training Awards after completing an Advanced Diploma of Building Design (Architectural) at Federation TAFE.
Ms Muller has had a lifelong passion for architecture but it wasn't until a chance encounter with a Federation TAFE trainer that she realised there was a pathway for her to chase her dream career.
"I think it really does go to show you that with vocational training, it doesn't matter what are you are, you can still achieve all your dreams. There's no such thing as too old."
Ms Muller graduated from her three-year course last year and has started her own design and drafting business.
During the final year of her course Ms Muller stepped in to mentor first and second year students when one of the teachers resigned unexpectedly.
"It took probably three or four months to find somebody to replace him but in that time I stepped in to mentor first and second year students and led them through their assessments otherwise they were stuck in limbo," she said.
"I would have hated to be in that situation. Hopefully I helped them and when we eventually found a new teacher I actually went into his class as well to help him and the students with that adjustment."
That experience also prompted her to start studying her Certificate IV in Training and Assessment so she can one day become a TAFE teacher.
The single mum of three worked part time while studying full time, but over the past year has returned to her former role as an automotive spares manager to make some "quick cash".
And now she is preparing to go full time with her drafting business.
"I've got a few projects happening with that but because not I'm not yet a registered building designer there's only so far I can go in that process. I do a lot of stuff up to town planning stage, and another one of my projects is a big commercial refurbishment.
"Design has really been a life long dream. When I was in my early 20s I loved houses ... why is it built like that, what would I have done different ... and I wanted to do a course back then but I had a three-year-old and my only option was to travel from Colac to Geelong to do it face to face but it wasn't going to work with a little one."
When another two children arrived over she thought she would never get a chance to pursue her passion.
A trip to Federation University open day in 2019 to support a friend saw her discover the Advanced Diploma of Building Design (Architectural), and at the 2020 open day she went back to sign up for the course.
"I finally found someone that was a passionate about it as I was. We spoke the same language," she said.
Earlier this year Ms Muller won Federation TAFE's EJ Tippett Outstanding Achievement Award and was nominated as a finalist in the Victorian Training Awards.
"To be nominated and end up finalist was beyond my wildest expectation, but to actually have my name called and be the recipient of that ... it's so surreal," she said.
She also won the People's Choice award at the 69th Victorian Training Awards ceremony at Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday August 18. Ms Muller will now represent Victoria at the Australian Training Awards to be held in November.
