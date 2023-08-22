A Ballarat man has been jailed for his 'disgraceful' assault, which left a 25-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, August 22, Judge Anne Hassan sentenced Wade Duffy, 31, to five years in prison, with a non-parole period of three years for serious assault.
Judge Hassan said a video of the attack showed the "brutality" of the assault.
Duffy had already spent more than 500 days in custody since his arrest on November 9, 2021.
On November 8, 2021, Duffy and the victim started to spar in Duffy's shed, which was a makeshift boxing area with punching bags and soft mats, having spent some time drinking at Duffy's home.
The two were seconds into the sparring, when the victim fell over and landed on the concrete outside the soft mats.
He covered his face as Duffy bent down on one knee punching the victim in his chest, abdomen and face, knocking the victim out.
Duffy hit the man in the face eight to 10 times before whispering in the victim's ear "night, night".
A friend of Duffy recorded 15 seconds of the attack, which was presented to the court.
Judge Hassan said the video showed the force of the assault as the victim's unconscious head moved side to side with each punch.
The "egregious, cowardly attack", which left the victim with two broken eye sockets and a collapsed lung, started after a day of heavy drinking and drug use at Duffy's home.
At the time of the assault, Duffy was heavily intoxicated having consumed 20 beers, cannabis and 15 Xanax tablets on the day of the assault.
The victim was left in a coma and an expert found his injuries were life threatening.
Judge Hassan said she accepted Duffy had a traumatic background with trauma and mental health issues but it was a serious assault.
"A message must be sent - the courts will not tolerate episode of drunk, drug-imposed violence," she said.
"Never behave in this disgraceful manner again."
The court heard Duffy had faced ongoing violence from his brother since he was five and had used drugs as a coping mechanism since he was 16.
Judge Hassan also accepted the impact on Duffy being separated from his son, having missed his birth and first year.
"I accept the birth of your son motivates you to rehabilitate," she said.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
