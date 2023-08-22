The Courier
Airbnb "Superhost" rapist faces County Court for pre-sentencing hearing

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 3:51pm
A former Airbnb "Superhost" found guilty of raping a Japanese woman in a caravan has faced court for the first time since his trial.

