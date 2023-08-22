Noah House has plenty to say and has been becoming used to having a stronger tool to articulate all this.
The 20-year-old has been working with his speech pathologist Annabelle Gild on a communication app to better express his needs, such as what he would like to eat or to do, and to explore how he was feeling.
This Speech Pathology Week, Noah is sharing his story under the theme communicating for life. One in seven Australians will experience communication difficulty in their lifetime.
Ms Gild, from OT Dynamics, said communication needs continued to change from childhood and it was important the community know speech pathologists could support their needs at any age or stage.
Noah has Dravet syndrome (a rare form of epilepsy), autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability and movement disorder.
Ms Gild said Noah's speech and language skills were impacted by his multiple disabilities, making his speech less intelligible.
They have been working together for more than two years and Ms Gild said Noah had made huge gains in using his device to better express how he was feeling and what he would like to eat or drink.
"Noah's a shy boy and speech can be hard for him to understand...We're trying to increase his autonomy and independence whether that's in order a McDonald's meal or entry into the swimming pool so his support staff don't have to talk for him all the time," Ms Gild said.
"He is using it to express how he is feeling - happy, sad, frustrated or pain and where that is. Something like that can be hard for people with a communication disability to express.
"His vocals shouldn't be limited to words he doesn't know or can't say. This tool increases options for him."
The Courier reported last week on a critical shortage of speech pathologists in regional Australia. The average wait time for an initial speech pathology assessment is 12 to 20 weeks, the latest Speech Pathology Australia report has shown, but many people have been reporting much longer waits.
Federation University speech pathology lead Professor Chyrisse Heine told The Courier a shortage in speech pathology stemmed from a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased demand and greater awareness in the importance of the discipline.
This comes as Federation University's first 10 Masters of Speech Pathology students are set to graduate this year. The university has the capacity for about 80 undergraduate and masters students each year.
Ms Gild said she enjoyed working with lovely clients like Noah, who were grateful for the chance to develop tools to better communicate their feelings and needs with others.
