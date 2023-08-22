Western Freeway drivers could soon have another way of getting off the road - but they'll have to negotiate a 2km section with large trucks.
The Department of Transport and Planning has named its preferred route for a plan to get heavy trucks out of the centre of Bacchus Marsh and Darley.
The 11km project would roughly run north-south across the freeway, including a 2km section of the freeway itself.
The two Moorabool suburbs have long battled with heavy trucks clogging suburbia and school traffic along Gisborne Road and Grant Street.
Many are large quarry trucks from Darley and Coimadai or traffic from Central Victoria heading to Geelong.
Option B of the Bacchus Marsh Eastern Link Road would begin at an upgraded intersection at the corner of Gisborne and Diggers Rest-Coimadai roads. This would intersect with the freeway at a new central interchange, midway between the Gisborne Road interchange and Bacchus Marsh Road (the Avenue of Honour).
The department's preferred option wipes out the most agricultural land and sees a new road created, west of "the cross on the hill", Merrimu's Ta Pinu Shrine.
"The route was chosen as it meets the project's objectives to improve efficiency and safety and reduce congestion," DTP Grampians regional director Simon Grant said.
"It would also provide a direct connection to the Western Freeway for freight between the Port of Geelong, Ballarat, Adelaide and the Calder Freeway."
The public were presented with four options for the truck route in late 2020.
The department said 55 private landowners would be impacted by the Option B Alternative route.
"No landowners will lose their homes," Mr Grant said.
"There are currently no plans for construction of a Bacchus Marsh Eastern Link Road."
He said the next step was to seek direction on the planning pathways required.
Moorabool Mayor Rod Ward said Council would study the route and plans carefully.
"Council will review the information released by DTP to gain a full understanding of the implications," he said.
"This includes community impacts, traffic congestion and future development outcomes."
The 11km project spans the Werribee River - meaning it affects the lands of both the Wadawurrung and Wurundjeri people
The department said consultation with Wadawurrung and Wurundjeri registered aboriginal parties had "been extensive since 2019 and will continue throughout the planning phase and beyond".
River banks around Bacchus Marsh are famed for their plethora of scar trees and the discovery of indigenous artefacts over time.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
