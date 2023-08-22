The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Preferred plan: Trucks funnelled onto 2km of Western Freeway

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 23 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Western Freeway drivers could soon have another way of getting off the road - but they'll have to negotiate a 2km section with large trucks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.