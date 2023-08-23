The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

CHNL junior best and fairests: Maddie Lewis shines for Hepburn in busy playing schedule

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Highlands Netball League junior best and fairests: Mila Schwarz (Buninyong) 15/under, Maddie Lewis (Hepburn) 17/under and Lilli Clark (Waubra) 13/under. Pictures by David Brehaut.
Central Highlands Netball League junior best and fairests: Mila Schwarz (Buninyong) 15/under, Maddie Lewis (Hepburn) 17/under and Lilli Clark (Waubra) 13/under. Pictures by David Brehaut.

Maddie Lewis is the Central Highlands Netball League 17/under best and fairest in her first season with Hepburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.