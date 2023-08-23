Maddie Lewis is the Central Highlands Netball League 17/under best and fairest in her first season with Hepburn.
Lewis finished five votes clear of Learmonth's Meg Stowe.
Her Hepburn teammate Georgia Tranter was equal third with Lauren Bodman from Skipton.
Lewis rounded out her votes with three in round 16 before a last round bye.
Lewis crossed from Carngham-Linton this year and has had a busy netball schedule.
She has also played with Sebastopol in the Ballarat Football Netball League 19/under competition on Saturday mornings and Sebastopol's 17/under team on Sundays.
Lewis had a special thanks for her mother for not only providing the commute from Ballarat to Hepburn for training, but also quick transfers between BFNL and CHNL games each Saturday.
The 17-year-old's biggest challenge was playing games so close together was the lack of recovery time between games.
This is her last season at 17/under level with Hepburn, which lines up against Bungaree in a qualifying final on Saturday.
She has no plans to trim back her winter netball commitments next season, with her eye on continuing to play with Hepburn at senior level and Sebastopol 19/unders.
About 200 people attended the CHNL junior best and fairest count dinner at North Ballarat Sports Club on Tuesday night.
It was the first time since COVID-19 that the CHNL had brought together clubs for a function to celebrate the 17/under, 15/under and 13/under best and fairests.
Milla Schwarz from Buninyong is the 15/under best and fairest.
She polled 34 votes and had a clear-cut win by 10.
Avery Clark (Bungaree) was runner-up ahead of Dunnstown's Anna Jones.
In the tightest count of the night, Lilli Clark from Waubra took out the award by one vote from Charli Busuttili (Gordon).
Clark polled 39 votes, including two in the last round
Zahra Winduss (Daylesford) was a close-up third on 36 after leading by one with five rounds to play.
The CHNL senior best and fairest counts and presentations will take place alongside the CHFL senior best and fairests at Ballarat and District Trotting Club on Wednesday, September 6.
