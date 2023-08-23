There's a decidedly local flavour to Sunday's Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat with a host of Miners Rest-trained horses set jump in the $350,000 feature.
Among those nominated are last-start winners Nelson, which won over the steeple course at Coleraine on August 13 and megastar Stern Idol, a last start 25-length winner of $150,000 Crisp Steeple at Sandown on August 6.
It's a family affair for the pair with Nelson, trained by Declan Maher and Stern Idol part of the ultra-competitive Ciaron Maher and David Eustace Stable.
The country's leading training duo have also nominated King's Charisma for the 4500m journey.
For Declan, who trains his small team, and assists in the Miners Rest operations for his brother Ciaron, the biggest issue facing him and Nelson for Sunday is whether they find a rider for the feature race.
"There's a few riders out at the moment, there's a couple with injuries and he's going to get in on a light weight, so we'll hopefully know in the next 24-hours or so whether he can get a rider," he said.
"If I can't find the right pilot. It might end up meaning we race him in the 120 Steeplechase, there is a back-up option if needed."
Should he get a run in the Grand National, Maher rates his brother's superstar Stern Idol as the biggest threat to the race.
"Stern Idol, who I look after also, is going to take a lot of beating, but my boy has come through his last race pretty well," he said.
"Nelson has bounced on from the last run, I'm not worried about the trip, he'll get it on his ear. He'll be there at the windy end when the whips are cracking.
"Stern Idol is a bloody superstar, his average winning margins from his last three wins is something like 25 lengths, so my horse is going to have to put in a peak performance.
"We're not going to be in front of him in the run, it'll only be the last 200m or so that we can get to him. The only query for me is finding a rider."
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde looks set to have the biggest say on the day with Grand National with three nominations including last-start Grand National Hurdle winner Count Zero as well as Brierly Steeplechase winner Vanguard, while fellow Miners Rest trainer Henry Dwyer has been aiming Brungle Bertie for this race all season.
Maher said the Ballarat training facility gave him the best of both worlds.
"The way it works is I'm the assistant to Ciaron and David and I run the Ballarat stable for them," he said. "I've only got four or five in work myself, there's a few others who have done something like this, it's a good way of getting started for young trainers.
"I've worked with Ciaron for 12 years now, I don't want to step away from that. I treat his horses the way I treat my own, they are worked as if they are one of his, but we all work together to help each other out."
Finals weights and declarations for Sunday's feature will be made on Thursday morning.
1 BELL EX ONE Andrew Bobbin
2 BRUNGLE BERTIE Henry Dwyer
3 CASTROFRANCARU Mitchell Leek
4 CONTRADEEL Kathryn Durden
5 COUNT ZERO Symon Wilde
6 CROSSHILL Aaron Purcell
7 DR DEPENDABLE Eric Musgrove
8 HEIR TO THE THRONE Andrea Leek
9 KILLOURNEY Paul Preusker
10 KING'S CHARISMA Ciaron Maher & David Eustace
11 NELSON Declan Maher
12 SAN REMO Dane Smith
13 STERN IDOL Ciaron Maher & David Eustace
14 TOLEMAC Symon Wilde
15 VANGUARD Symon Wilde
