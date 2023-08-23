The Courier
Victoria's visiting teacher program to continue despite cut threat

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:30pm
A plan to axe the jobs of more than 80 visiting teachers who support children with a disability has been shelved following an outcry from parents, schools and the education union.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

