A plan to axe the jobs of more than 80 visiting teachers who support children with a disability has been shelved following an outcry from parents, schools and the education union.
The state government program sees specialist visiting teachers, who each have a teaching degree and a masters in disability, regularly work with children in the classroom, their families, teachers and schools in how to best educate young people with a disability.
The government had planned to axe all but 32 of the visiting teachers, allocating just eight to each region of the state, raising fears of disabled children being left behind in their education or relegated to "playing on an iPad in the corner" and increased workload for already stressed teachers.
Kate Diamond-Keith, whose son Blake, 11, is blind and has a supporting teacher who comes to his school two mornings each week, heard directly from education minister Natalie Hutchins that all visiting teachers would now be retained.
"Us parents we had a meeting with the minister (on Tuesday afternoon) where she told us," Ms Diamond-Keith said. "We are very happy that the voice of parents and many other advocates have been listened to and heard and the decision has been reversed."
Ms Hutchins said students who were receiving support from the visiting teacher program would get the same extra assistance as part of the state government's $1.6 billion disability inclusion reforms.
"We've listened to families, carers and teachers, and have heard about the value that our visiting teachers provide for children with disabilities across the state," Ms Hutchins said.
"We will bring visiting teachers into the Disability Inclusion program as Disability Inclusion Visiting Teachers for schools and families who wish to keep using the service."
Ms Diamond-Keith said she and other parents wanted to know more about the $1.6 billion disability inclusion reforms.
"In reality we don't know what it means so hopefully there will be more information about what it means particularly for students in regional and rural areas," she said.
Australian Education Union Victorian Branch president Meredith Peace welcomed the decision to keep the visiting teacher program.
"This is an important win for our members and the students, their families, and schools they work with. AEU members are congratulated for all their efforts to campaign against these cuts," she said.
"By highlighting the important role visiting teachers play in our schools, we have been able to ensure the continuation of this important program.
"Visiting teachers are expert, specialised teachers who play a crucial role in our public schools and help ensure that students in need get the supports they require to thrive academically and socially."
