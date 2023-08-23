The Courier
UFS plans new medical centre in rapidly-growing Lucas area

By Michelle Smith
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 12:50pm
Healthcare in Ballarat's booming west will receive a boost with UFS announcing plans for a new multi million dollar medical clinic in Lucas.

Michelle Smith

