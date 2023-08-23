Healthcare in Ballarat's booming west will receive a boost with UFS announcing plans for a new multi million dollar medical clinic in Lucas.
The two-storey clinic at 25 Merz St, expected to open in early 2025, will house complementary allied health services on the ground floor, with first-floor consulting rooms for GPs and other specialists.
UFS chief executive Matt Vagg said the new practice would play a vital role in enhancing access to high-quality healthcare services for the people of Lucas and surrounding areas.
UFS will work with Lucas developers Integra to develop the purpose-built medical clinic.
The new clinic will be the third medical centre for the area, whose population has more than doubled over the past five years.
"This project is a significant one for UFS and is a reflection of our purpose, which is to empower more people to live longer, healthier lives," Mr Vagg said.
"We are looking forward to providing quality healthcare services for the significant population west of the centre of town."
According to recent population data, Lucas-Cardigan is home to about 4092 residents and has grown more than eight per cent over the past year, compared to a 2.08 per cent growth rate across the City of Ballarat.
Five years ago in 2017, fewer than half that number - 2024 - called Lucas-Cardigan home.
And over the past 12 months the population of neighbouring Alfredton has increased almost seven per cent to 12,629 with general growth in the area contributing to increased pressure on local health services and across the city.
The announcement comes just months after UFS opened its purpose-built Sebastopol medical clinic and drive through pharmacy on Albert Street. The new Lucas practice will bring the total number of UFS medical centres in Ballarat to four.
The centre will offer 10 residential family units and four day-stay places to provide short-term and longer residential stay programs to improve the health, wellbeing and developmental outcomes of children and their parents.
