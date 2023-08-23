The Courier
Redan's Charlotte Linssen wins BFLW best and fairest award

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00pm
Charlotte Linssen with her BFLW seniors best and fairest trophy. Picture by Lachlan Bence
She won the best-on-ground medal in Redan's premiership triumph over Darley last season, but a league best-and-fairest means so much more to Charlotte Linssen, who has "recaptured her love of the game" this season.

