She won the best-on-ground medal in Redan's premiership triumph over Darley last season, but a league best-and-fairest means so much more to Charlotte Linssen, who has "recaptured her love of the game" this season.
Linssen won an epic three-way battle with Darley's Lilli Condon and Lake Wendouree's Jaye Dalgleish, polling the final three votes of the night to win on 31 votes, three ahead of her rivals.
Remarkably, Linssen polled 10 best on grounds over the 16-week season to win her first league best and fairest.
"This season was all about getting my love for the game back," she said. "I went to VFL and it wasn't my season, so all I'm trying to do now is enjoy my football.
"I have a great team behind me, so it makes it pretty easy to love the game."
Last year's premiership team were convincingly defeated by Darley in the qualifying final at the weekend. Linssen herself missed that match with a slight hamstring, but she expects to be playing this week in the knock-out first semi-final clash with East Point.
If this year's results are anything to go by, Redan and Darley would still heavily favoured to progress to the grand final. It's a rivalry that Linssen relishes.
"There is a good rivalry there, but we love to play them because we all learn something new every time we play them as I'm sure they do with us," she said.
"They flogged us at the weekend which was a bit painful watching on. I think what we learned from that game is we need to want it more, we didn't want it as much as we could.
"We had a few players out too, so once we get our full team back together, hopefully we'll be right."
Linssen said she was delighted to be holding the trophy, admitting she would have backed Condon for the victory, but also had some special words for Dalgleish.
"Just watching her at the weekend, she destroyed us, she's so fast and skillful, I'm surprised to win," she said.
"I love playing against both the girls because they are such good competition and whenever I play on them, I learn every time. I'm thrilled they were both in the votes in the end.
"For me though, I see this as a testament to all the hard work I put in this year, I'm very appreciative because I know how many wonderful girls could easily be in this position."
Linssen said while she hadn't completely closed the door on a future in the VFLW or even AFLW, her primary focus was to enjoy her football.
"It's not exactly gone, but I wasn't exactly the path I was on," she said. "I'm at uni and I'm focusing on my career, so maybe that's the way forward for me as well as playing good local footy."
