All the little details, like the scores of origami samurai helmets transformed into koi, through to the big bold flash mob, matter to arts captains Beau and Ruby.
The duo said every student in the school has contributed to make this spectacle happen.
Ballarat North Primary School has marked its 70th anniversary with a visual and performing arts gala event alongside a special history display.
While some of the old uniforms might have amused Beau and Ruby - especially the school's old rooster logo (not it is a star) - and they were intrigued by the exciting looking old play equipment, they said plenty was the same.
"I'm really proud to be part of the school now and it was founded 70 years ago," Ruby said.
"So much has changed and there's still us here."
So, too remains some older elements of the school. The wooden library bookshelf has been in place since the library opened in the mid-1970s and the school has a piano on show that was one of the first purchases of the school council.
There have been plenty of historical articles on show, most from The Courier, showing an active mothers' club fundraising system and all the sports and academic trophies earned.
This was part of the bigger picture.
Pupils' artwork decorates the halls all the way to an art gallery with colourful works from each student. This includes a themed steam punk section in which they have recycled broken bits of jewellery from op shops to fashion into art, such as senior pupils' paper mache animals.
Ruby, who is visual arts captain, said the finished displays altogether looked amazing.
"Art is great because it gives you an opportunity to unleash creativity," Ruby said.
"Everyone can do art and we're proud how everyone puts in effort."
Beau, who is performing arts captain, said everyone had put in a lot of practice on performances, from preps singing to glockenspiel, recorder and ukulele. Flash Mobs have served up the chicken dance, Macarena and an African dance while families enjoyed hot food and gelato.
Ballarat North visual arts teacher Fiona Emery said staff were proud to see children so engaged and interested in putting on a good show and looking at each others' art work.
The school hosted a multi-generational reunion celebration to mark 70 years on August 23. Many former pupils helped rally to offer artifacts or support for the event.
"This is a school that brings you back," Ms Emery said.
