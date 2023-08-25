The 2023 Central Highlands Football League returns this weekend and The Courier's popular weekly live streams continues.
Each week of the finals series, The Courier is broadcasting two senior CHFL matches online, adding to the extensive local football and netball coverage.
This Saturday, August 26, The Courier, in partnership with Intersport Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, will bring you the action from the 1st elimination final between Carngham-Linton and Newlyn at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve.
The match is due to commence at 2.35pm, with coverage commencing at 2.30pm led by The Courier's David Brehaut.
WATCH THE LIVE STREAM BELOW:
The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
In the meantime, head to The Courier's Footy HQ page for the latest news and team previews.
