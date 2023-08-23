The Ballarat & District Aboriginal Co-operative Op Shop has a new home and continues to buck trends in order to keep a needed community service operating.
As op-shopping has become more popular other retailers have increased their prices accordingly.
But administrative support coordinator Stacey Gafa said it was important items in the BADAC location are affordable.
"With the cost of living, your basic essentials are really expensive," she said.
"We want to be able to offer and provide that support to make life a little bit easier, when it is quite tough."
The shop has moved and is now housed at the back of the BADAC buildings on Market Street. It is accessed via the car park.
Ms Gafa said they had outgrown their old space on Ararat Street and can house more donations.
She said the response to the op-shop had been amazing, with many community members bringing in donations.
Most items in the shop are $2 while some items like prams may be priced around $10-15.
The money raised from the shop is then put back into the community through a variety of BADAC programs.
"It's been spread out throughout BADAC and provides to those programs which we otherwise wouldn't be able to," Ms Gafa said.
"There is a lot of need that is not necessarily always noticed and being able to self fund those programs and provide support to the community is really important."
The shop is open from 10am until 2pm Wednesday and Fridays, these are also the times to drop off donations.
Ms Gafa said they are hoping to open more during the week but need to build up their volunteer base.
Interested volunteers can email sgafa@badac.net.au
