CHFL 2nd elimination final live stream: Skipton v Dunnstown

The 2023 Central Highlands Football League returns this weekend and The Courier's popular weekly live streams continues.
Each week of the finals series, The Courier is broadcasting two senior CHFL matches online, adding to the extensive local football and netball coverage.
This Sunday, August 27, The Courier, in partnership with Intersport Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, will bring you the action from the 2nd elimination final between Skipton and Dunnstown at Waubra Recreation Reserve.
The match is due to commence at 2.35pm, with coverage commencing at 2.25pm led by The Courier's David Brehaut.
