Prison time has been given to a Ballarat man found to have been storing a traffickable amount of cannabis in a storage container.
Peter Guy, 33, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 23, to plead guilty to charges of possessing traffickable amounts of cannabis and methamphetamine, as well as weapon charges.
The court heard a storage container rented by Guy in Ballarat was the subject of an investigation by police in May.
After collecting evidence the container belonged to Guy, officers visited the container with a search warrant, and found five glass mason jars inside containing 329.5g of cannabis.
Guy was later arrested on July 17, when the owner of a Sturt Street motel called triple-zero as Guy was overstaying longer than paid for, and refused to leave the premises.
A search of Guy's motel unit found a wooden bowl containing "green vegetable matter", a plastic bag with fireworks, a laser pointer and a scattered assortment of prescription medication, including Zoloft and Valium.
Police also found multiple snap-lock bags containing a total of 3.1g of methamphetamine - 0.1g over the limit for a traffickable amount of the drug.
Guy was taken to the Ballarat police station later that day and was described by police as being "immature and aggressive" towards officers.
In another custody incident on August 14, Guy became agitated after having a discussion with his solicitor at the Ballarat police station cells.
Officers had to drag him back to his cell from the station's conference rooms, where he became verbally abusive and resisted directions given to him.
In the process of forcing Guy back into his cell, one of the officers injured their right hand.
Guy's lawyer told the court Guy had been struggling with substance abuse issues since he was 17-years-old, but otherwise presented strong prospects of rehabilitation.
He was sentenced to a six month prison sentence, with 12 days recognised as already being served.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.