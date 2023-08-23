It was a real Wombat Wednesday for children's performer Emma Memma as she met Ballarat Wildlife Park's wombat family including its latest addition Matilda.
For Emma Memma, whose real name is Emma Watkins, wombats are a passion and the inspiration for one of her most popular songs Wombat Wednesday, a character in her latest book, and on stage in her new show.
Ms Watkins, who spent nine years as the Yellow Wiggle, is a wildlife rescuer near her home two hours south of Sydney and often rescues wombats - including a baby just a few days ago rescued from its mother's pouch at midnight after a car hit it.
"My husband Ollie and I love wombats anyway. We look after and rear some of the wombats in our area," she said.
"We've been around them a lot. Two live on our street, then about 20 rescues live with our neighbour around the corner."
The couple visited Ballarat ahead of a return on September 19 to perform Emma Memma's Twirly Tour at Civic Hall.
Ms Watkins said it was the first time in more than a decade she had been able to visit day care centres, preschools, libraries, and places like Ballarat Wildlife Park to meet children and families before returning to perform.
"Ollie and I have really enjoyed the last two years, having time to meet people and go to the towns before we perform," she said.
"A lot of the children we have met there become familiar with us then come to see the show and we really enjoy it."
As a Wiggle she was performing in massive sold-out venues but not having the opportunity to build relationships with the audience.
"In the past it was really busy and we didn't see a lot outside dressing rooms but we've made a huge shift now to engage with the community, local preschools and day cares and it has made a difference to our show."
"We feel like we are building relationships with the community."
Ms Watkins' Emma Memma incorporates Auslan sign language into her performances and works with artists and consultants from the Deaf community.
"The reason we include it in our show in particular is to allow every child to have access to visual communication," she said.
"They may not use Auslan as their primary language but we show everyone what the actions are for that song so everyone is on the same playing field."
Ms Watkins recently completed a PhD integrating dance, movement, sign language and screen media for children, having been passionate about sign language and raising awareness of Australia's Deaf community since she was young after growing up with her best friend having two Deaf brothers.
