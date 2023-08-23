UPDATE, Wednesday, August 23, 6pm:
Train services have resumed on the Ballarat train line after an equipment fault suspended services between Sunshine and Southern Cross stations.
The Department of Transport and Planning said trains will "run at a reduced speed Sunshine and Ardeer" throughout the evening.
"We ask passengers to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and allow extra time for their journey as trains get back into position for the normal timetable," an update said.
"The Department of Transport and Planning thanks passengers for their patience as crews made the necessary repairs and worked to restore services."
EARLIER:
A section of the Ballarat train line has been suspended while track technicians work on what has been described as a "rail equipment fault" on Wednesday.
The V/Line website said the fault at Sunshine was impacting services between Southern Cross and Caroline Springs, as well as well as services on the Geelong line, and coaches were replacing trains between Southern Cross and Caroline Springs.
"Due to a rail equipment fault at Sunshine services are impacted between Southern Cross and Caroline Springs and Southern Cross and Wyndham Vale," the V/Line website said.
"Customers travelling between Southern Cross and Sunshine board a metro service to Sunshine. Geelong Line customers can board a coach shuttle service between Sunshine and Wyndham Vale then a train service from Wyndham Vale to Waurn Ponds.
"Ballarat Line customers can board a coach shuttle service between Sunshine and Caroline Springs then a train service from Caroline Springs to Wendouree.
"Some selected train services will continue to run through to Southern Cross travelling inbound to the city. Technicians are currently on site and services are expected to be impacted until 5:30pm with an extended journey time of up to 90 minutes."
More information can be found via the V/Line website.
